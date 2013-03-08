Seegrid Robots Increase Safety and Reduce Operating Costs Driving New South Express LLC Selection

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Dave VanBrimmer, Engineering Department Manager for New South Express LLC stated, “New South Express was experiencing production increases and we either had to add manpower and man operated equipment or automate. We chose to automate with robots after Seegrid demonstrated the GP8 robotic pallet trucks at our facility. The safety was the most important part of the demonstration and provided us with the confidence to move forward with Seegrid.”



Seegrid, the leader in robotic industrial trucks announced New South Express LLC is deploying four GP8 robotic industrial trucks, two single pallet trucks and two double length pallet trucks. Seegrid robots are equipped with two SICK safety sensors, a primary and secondary sensor, making it safe for robot operators and facility employees to work alongside the robots. If an object or person interrupts the path of the robot, it will come to a complete stop and wait until the obstruction has been cleared before it continues on its route.



Founded in 2000, New South Express LLC is based in Lincoln, Alabama and employs over 900 associates. New South Express LLC is a consolidation center for Honda Manufacturing of Alabama. Sequencing direct to line-side delivery, New South Express handles 200,000 touch points per day.



VanBrimmer added, “New South Express was convinced Seegrid was the right solution because the GP8’s will solve the problem of future labor expenses and labor availability. It is very exciting that the robots do not use wire, laser, tape, or magnet…Just teach it and it is ready for use.”



John Hayes, National Account Manager for Seegrid noted, “No other AGV company can demo a robot like we can. Within minutes of rolling the robot off the truck, Seegrid demonstrates the application that is most needed by a customer. That is precisely what happened at New South Express.”



The robotic pallet trucks will be making long runs with empty pallets and transporting finished goods on shorter runs. VanBrimmer added, “With the robots performing non-value-added travel, an associate can stay on core processes while the Seegrid robotic industrial trucks manage the transportation duties to support the associates.”



