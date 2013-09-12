Seegrid Safety Record Reduces Work Injuries

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- In the current Seegrid blog post, entitled, “Comparing Forklift Safety with Flexible AGV Safety,” Mitchell Weiss, Seegrid’s Chief Operating Officer, explained when comparing forklift safety and flexible AGV safety, flexible automated guided vehicles will never break the safety rules, such as travel at excessive speeds, travel with the load elevated, or backup too fast, or without warning.



Weiss went on to make the case that Seegrid’s flexible AGVs are safer than traditional forklift because the Automated Guided Vehicle will never turn too sharply or quickly, or accelerate too sharply, travel without giving clear indications (horns and flashing lights), and never travel outside its work path, or travel without indicating direction. Weiss commented, “Our flexible automated guided vehicles will never travel in automated mode with people in the cab, park without setting the parking brake, and never show off by doing donuts or playing chicken with its robot friends.”



Flexible AGVs enhance operational safety by eliminating the causes of forklift safety incidents, and by providing others in the facility with the confidence that the vehicles will operate rationally, predictably, and most of all safely.



Forklift safety is a major topic for companies throughout the world. According to OSHA, in the United States there are 85 deaths a year attributed to Forklift safety incidents and over 34,000 serious injuries, and 61,000 non-serious injuries. These injuries are often caused by tip-overs, crushing, and falling materials.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500