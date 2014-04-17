Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- When it comes to storing and loading, the most important thing is to be fast and efficient. Along with classic approaches such as tailored shelving systems and loading ramps and rails, other innovative developments including Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles, will be at CeMAT May 19-23, 2014 in Hannover, Germany. Seegrid will be exhibiting at Hall 27, Booth H12.



Visitors learn all they need to know about storage systems and technology, equipment, complete facilities, systems and accessories, robot logistics, loading technology and current solutions from research and development.



Storage logistics is proving to be a profitable field for research – and for business. Drivers include rising competitive and time pressures as well as soaring energy costs and an increasingly volatile market. These factors are pushing more companies to strive for ever better performances. The field has enormous potential. Take advantage of CeMAT’s central platform to exhibit new and expanded solutions to an international audience of trade professionals.



Seegrid is poised for dramatic growth among manufacturers and distributors in Europe during 2014. The growing need for intelligent – simple and flexible – Material Handling automation can present a fast return on investment highlights Seegrid as the best choice for European companies in 2014.



Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



About Seegrid Corporation

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500