Seegrid Sees Shifts in the Dynamic State of Materials Handling Automation

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Automation continues to be the solution of choice for companies looking to boost profitability and competitiveness. Amanda Merrell, Seegrid’s Marketing Director, explained that automation solutions, like automated guided vehicles (AGVs), help address the greatest challenges materials handling businesses experience every day. Merrell discussed how materials handling automation solutions are becoming more flexible and affordable in the current company blog, “We are seeing a shift from manned forklifts to automated forklifts by companies large and small, in both manufacturing and distribution. AGVs drive down costs normally incurred by high labor wages, medical costs, training expenses, as well as expenditures suffered from facility, equipment, and unsaleable product damage due to manned forklifts.”



AGVs deliver productivity and efficiency gains by moving materials quickly and reliably with high accuracy. In order to boost productivity and efficiency, it is vital to identify waste and non-value-added functions. In many manufacturing operations, AGV tuggers are an excellent solution alternative to manned forklifts because tuggers can transport just the right amount of product for Just-In-Time delivery, keeping inventory low, and aisles free from excess product. AGVs help distribution facilities become leaner by eliminating the wasteful processes such as long haul transport by forklifts and improve productivity with increased dock-to-stock speed and putaway gains.



Merrell joined the Seegrid team in 2010 after graduating from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Communications with an emphasis in public relations. Merrell oversees marketing, communications, and public relations initiatives, bringing a fresh and unique spin on marketing material handling equipment.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://blog.seegrid.com/Blog/bid/385597/The-Dynamic-State-of-Materials-Handling-Automation.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, In addition to the 2014 Edison Award, Seegrid was also recently named Manufacturer of the Year. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company is quickly expanding its global presence, and will be seen at CeMAT at Hall 27, Booth H12. CeMAT 2014 runs from May 19 to May 23, 2014, in Hannover, Germany. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500