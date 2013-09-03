Seegrid Shares Flexible AGVs at Material Handling Middle East Expo in Dubai UAE

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The most important news anticipated from the Middle East Material Handling Expo next week, is that Pittsburgh, PA based Seegrid will exhibit at the event, highlighting flexible AGVs, also known as robotic industrial trucks. The Materials Handling Middle East exhibition held in Dubai, September 10-12, 2013 will showcase the affordable vision-guided pallet trucks and tow tractors and Seegrid will be prominently located at booth MH-822.



Materials Handling Middle East is set to open 25% larger than the previous edition two years ago. The growing regional market potential is driving international interest; the event enables business leaders in the region to increase distribution networks, joint ventures, and it is the only exhibition of its kind in the Middle East that has been organized consistently over the past eleven years. The entire industry meets once every two years to share and discuss the latest upcoming projects within the region, reaching beyond the UAE; the show attracts buyers from sixty countries.



According to Anthony Horbal, Chief Executive Officer for Seegrid, “Seegrid is growing rapidly around the world. We recognize the value of the material handling market in the Middle East and are delighted to be exhibiting at this very important event. We know driverless vehicles will allow manufacturing and warehousing facilities throughout MENA to experience the automation benefits Seegrid flexile AGVs provide.”



Seegrid was founded in 2003 and is a spin-off from Carnegie Mellon University. Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility; translation: AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



With rapidly raising labor and operating costs, Seegrid vehicles are used to decrease costs while improving operational productivity and efficiency. Robot operators use the AGVs in both automatic and manual modes. Flexible AGVs decrease employee injuries and product damage while increasing facility safety.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500