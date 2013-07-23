Seegrid Solution for Honda Logistics Supplier Featured in Forkliftaction.com

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Recently Forkliftaction.com featured Seegrid’s GP8 pallet trucks as an ideal solution for Honda logistics supplier. The article profiled in Forkliftaction.com noted, “Vision-guided equipment specialist Seegrid Corp delivered GP8 pallet trucks to the Lincoln, Alabama facility of New South Express LLC after a successful demonstration of the robotic industrial equipment. New South Express is among nine US-based operations of the Midwest Express Group, a logistics provider that is part of a Honda Motor Car Co Ltd subsidiary.”



Seegrid offers free demonstrations of robotic pallet trucks and tow tractors at a potential customer’s location under Seegrid’s WalkThruThenWork and RideThruThenWork programs. During a demonstration, a user can identify robotic applications, train a robot and put the robot to work.



Seegrid’s GP8 vision-guided robotic pallet truck is available in single or double lengths and operates with dual laser safety sensors and E-stops. Once trained, the robotic truck travels without wire, laser, tape, or magnet.



Forkliftaction.com is the world’s most extensive online news service and business center for materials handling. The media company offers news, business resources, and interactive meeting places for forklift owners, operators, fleet managers, dealers, and manufacturers. Established in 2000 the internet portal has a large dedicated audience of focused business people.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly solutions. Seegrid’s robots are flexible automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



