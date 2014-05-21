Seegrid Sponsors Popular Robotics Solutions Webcast for Warehouses and Fulfillment Centers

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Seegrid, makers of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), is sponsoring an upcoming Robotics Solutions webcast for Warehouses and Fulfillment Centers on Tuesday, June 3 at 2:00 pm EST. Mitchell Weiss, Chief Operating Officer for Seegrid, will also serve as one of the panelists.



The webcast will address flexible and reliable robotic picking, handling, depalletizing, and palletizing solutions for wholesale, food service, and retail store replenishment and maximize order fulfillment efficiency. The webinar will also cover the labor cost savings through increased reliability, line speed, workplace safety, and order accuracy. This webcast presents an overview of robots and automation: together with monitoring, controlling, and supporting robot solutions for peak performance.



Weiss has extensive experience as a Senior Executive at High Technology robotics and automation companies. He has been involved in significant installed base of automation systems in semiconductor manufacturing, electronics manufacturing, automotive, and warehousing and distribution. Weiss is accomplished in product design and development. Additionally, Weiss holds twenty patents.



Dan Kara, Chief Research Officer, Myria RAS, addresses questions during this exclusive live webcast. He will offer an industry-wide look at how robots with advanced vision systems and robotic arm technologies are driving change in the entire goods-to-man process flow, which are leading to the inevitable reality of the “lights out warehouse.”



To register for the webinar, go to: http://bit.ly/1panYUC.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, In addition to the 2014 Edison Award, Seegrid was also recently named Manufacturer of the Year. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company is quickly expanding its global presence. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500