Seegrid Truth About Robots Whitepaper Profiled in FFJournal

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- FFJournal, the magazine for metal fabricating and forming technologies, recently profiled Seegrid and robotic industrial trucks. Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGV’s), authored a whitepaper titled, “The Truth About Robotics.” According to the article, Separating fact from fiction and science fiction, while looking at the truth about effectiveness, efficiency, and impact of robotics on employment is addressed in a careful analysis regarding the changing role of robots in the plant and warehouse floor.



The Seegrid white paper examines:



-Robots Taking Over the Plant Floor

-Histrionics Versus History

-Scenario Planning: Robots Shift with Job Market

-Role of Manufacturing Optimism

-Robots Create More Jobs

-Stressed Workforce Equals More Injuries: Robotics Solve Challenges of Increasing Demands on Workforce

-Cost of Litigation Destroys Profitability: Robots Don't Litigate

-Safety and Quality Should be Synonymous

-Estimated Cost of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses and Estimated Impact on a Company's Profitability Worksheet

-Eliminating Waste and Measurement with Robotic Industrial Solutions

-The Trouble with Traditional AGVs...High Risk at Too High a Price

-Cultural Acceptance of Robotic Technology vs. Traditional AGVs

-Flexibility and Scalability Proves Advantage of Robots vs. Traditional AGVs

-Facility Modifications Rule Out the Value of Traditional AGVs

-Nothing to Fear From Robots



To read the entire whitepaper go to: http://bit.ly/1lgmrIY.



FFJOURNAL serves industrial establishments that fabricate, stamp and/or finish metals and plants that assemble these metal components into end products. Industries included are fabricated metal products and machinery except electrical, electric and electronic equipment, and transportation equipment.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid was also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Seegrid was just listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers and Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500