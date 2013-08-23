Seegrid Vice President John Hayes is Featured in Robotics Tomorrow

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Robotics Tomorrow Magazine featured an interview with John Hayes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Seegrid in a recent issue. Hayes was the featured guest on the Manufacturing Revival Radio. The show titled, "John Hayes: Keeping It Seegrid Simple," was hosted by Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood who interviewed the material handling thought leader. Seegrid is the maker of robotic industrial trucks also known as flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry.



Schnick and Youngblood reported, "We learned about automated guided vehicles, and how they are reducing costs, increasing efficiencies, and generating very positive ROI (return-on-investment.) Seegrid was named a top 50 most innovative company by Fast Company magazine. What does it take to thrive in manufacturing? Well, keeping it Seegrid simple is one way! This was another fascinating interview highlighting innovation and success in American manufacturing."



Hayes shared that 2013 will be the best year of sales for Seegrid and that the company growth trajectory is very strong for the next several years.



To listen to the entire episode click this link: http://www.manufacturing.net/podcasts/2013/08/john-hayes-keeping-it-seegrid-simple.



Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing. The hosts, Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood, interview thought leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century - both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a proud syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio.



RoboticsTomorrow.com is an eMagazine of news, articles and interviews covering the trends and breakthroughs in the robotics industry. With an emphasis on the state of the art and on the horizon technologies that have strong prospects of commercialization.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500