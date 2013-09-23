Seegrid Video Demonstrates Training of Robotic Industrial Trucks in 3 Easy Steps

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Seegrid, maker of flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs), recently released a demonstration video of how manufacturers can learn to train a flexible AGV in 3 easy steps. AGVs, also known as robotic industrial trucks, navigate using 3D vision technology. Vision-guided technology provides the ultimate in route flexibility.



Seegrid’s video demonstration of the unmanned GP8 pallet truck transports products with vision-guided technology. Position the GP8’s forks under the pallets to move, input the route on the keypad and the Robotic Industrial Truck travels without wires, tapes, or lasers. From putaway, transfers and selection to long hauls and cross-docking, the GP8 will reduce the cost per move. Extend workforce productivity, improve safety and lower operating costs while giving operations personnel truck and route control.



With the new GP8 Towing Attachment, customers have the power and flexibility of two machines in one. Firms are delivering pallets across the facility. The solution is to utilize the unmanned GP8 in standard operation mode for vision-guided technology transport. Workflow requires cards to deliver products and components. Clients attach cars to the unmanned GP8 Towing Attachment, and have parts delivered across the facility without wire, tapes or lasers. Once deliveries are completed, the Robotic Industrial Truck returns for more work.



To view the entire video, go to: http://tinyurl.com/pcm923f.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500