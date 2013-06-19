Seegrid Video Demonstrates Unmanned GP8 Pallet Truck

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Seegrid recently produced the video demonstration of the GP8 pallet truck. The unmanned GP8 pallet truck transports products with vision-guided technology. Position the GP8’s forks under the pallets to move, input the route on the keypad, and the Robotic Industrial Truck travels without wires, tapes or lasers. From putaway, transfers and selection to long hauls and cross-docking, the GP8 reduces the cost per move. Extend workforce productivity, improve safety, and lower operating costs, are some of the benefits, while giving operations personnel truck and route control.



With the new GP8 Towing Attachment, customers have the power and flexibility of two machines in one. Firms are delivering pallets across the facility. The solution is to utilize the unmanned GP8 in standard operation mode for vision-guided technology transport. Workflow requires cards to deliver products and components. Clients attach cars to the unmanned GP8 Towing Attachment, and have parts delivered across the facility. Once deliveries are completed, the Robotic Industrial Truck returns for more work.



To view the video link:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYC_ILSON6o



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation http://www.seegrid.com brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



