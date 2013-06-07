Seegrid Video Demonstrates Vision-Guided GT10 Tow Tractor

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Seegrid's vision-guided robotic GT10 tow tractor is simple, affordable, and flexible. Seegrid robots do not utilize laser, wire, tape, or magnet for navigation. The video demonstrates how a robot operator trains the GT10 and has it operational immediately.



To view the video Link:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6FaGUbBAgs&feature=player_embedded



The unmanned GT10 Tow Tractor automates the movement of flatbed cars, trains or carts with vision-guided robotic technology by Seegrid. Users attach the load to the GT10, type in the route on the keypad and the Robotic Industrial Truck travels without wires, tapes, or lasers. From parts-to-line to end-of-line product delivery or inventory pallet moves, the GT10 reduces the cost per move. Extending workforce productivity, improving safety and lowering operating costs are achieved while providing operations personnel tractor and route control.



GT10 Benefits:



- Reduce long, inefficient manned travel

- Integrate safely with workers and equipment, reducing employee injuries and product and facility damage

- Set up in hours, not weeks or months

- Optimize shift productivity: less idle time

- Easy to operate; new routes are trained quickly and efficiently

- Lower labor costs while increasing operational productivity

- Flexibility allows management to control robotic fleets

- Reduce dependence on seasonal staffing and temporary workers



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500