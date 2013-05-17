Seegrid Vision-Guided Robotic Trucks Partner with Forklift Makers According to DC Velocity

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- DC Velocity reporter, James A. Cooke, writes in the current issue of the column Techwatch, “More robots can be found on Mars today than in the nation's warehouses. But that's about to change.” More robots can be found on Mars today than in the nation's warehouses, says Tom Bonkenburg, director of European operations for the consulting firm St. Onge Co. But that's about to change.



Cooke writes, “Several companies are taking steps in the warehouse robotics direction. Take the efforts to automate forklift operations, for example. Bonkenburg notes that many companies are marketing forklifts that do not require a driver. Egemin Automation has come up with an automated guided vehicle that can pick up and deliver pallets, rolls, and carts. Seegrid has partnered with forklift makers Raymond and Linde Material Handling to make a vision-guided robotic forklift. “



Anthony Horbal, CEO of Seegrid Corporation commented, “Robotic Industrial Trucks are being recognized as an optimal solution in manufacturing and warehouse facilities. It does not preclude that some very large companies will choose to invest in costly, inflexible, time-consuming AGVs, but rather recognizes for most facilities with 100,000 sq. ft. or more, Seegrid robots are the best solution.”



As costs come down and the machines become more human-like, Bonkenburg expects to see more robots working alongside human beings to boost warehouse efficiency. "My dream is starting to come true," says Bonkenburg.



DC Velocity article link: http://www.dcvelocity.com/articles/20130513-robots-coming-soon-to-a-dc-near-you-really/.



Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



