Seegrid VP John Hayes to Speak at Omaha Product Show on Robotics Trucks Next Week

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- John Hayes, Seegrid’s Vice President of US Sales and Marketing will speak at the Omaha Product Show September 18-19 at the Centurylink Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Hayes’ presentation is entitled, “Are Robotic Pallet Trucks and Tow Tractors Right for Your Warehouse or Manufacturing Facility?”



Session attendees will learn how to identify when robotic industrial tucks are a good fit for their operation. They will also learn why manufacturing and distribution facilities are rapidly deploying simple, affordable, flexible robotic industrial trucks. Real world businesses automation examples will be shared which drastically reduce labor costs, improve safety, and increase efficiency and productivity.



Hayes commented, "During my session at the Omaha Product Show, I will educate attendees on the 3 most important factors to consider when buying an Automated Guided Vehicle…will share real-world case studies of businesses which are utilizing robotic industrial trucks to reduce labor costs, while increasing productivity and improving efficiency."



The 25th Biennial Omaha Products Show for business and industry is considered one of the largest and diversified business expos in the Midwest. The Products Show is both a marketplace and technical center, where supplies and vendors will be able to display their products, materials, and services for area users and buyers.



Bob Mancusco, Jr., CFO at Mid-American Expositions, Inc. and Show Director noted, “The Products Show is ideal for the user, buyer, and the seller. It is a win-win-win situation for all involved in being a part of the Show. The Expo gives attendees the opportunity to see the latest in creativity and technology. It affords the opportunity for those coming to the Show to see hundreds of products and services that can be used to day operations, and to see those products and services in one location and under one roof. Visitors will see demonstrations, collect literature, compare prices, and become acquainted with new suppliers all at one time.”



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500