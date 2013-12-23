Seegrid VP Says Materials Handling Automation is for Everyone

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- John Hayes, VP of Sales and Marketing, North America for Seegrid discussed how manufacturers can determine if materials handling automation is right for them in the current company blog. Hayes explained, “Generally speaking, most of you reading this already know how to identify if material handling automation is right for you; it is that ‘what can be done?’ and ‘where do the gotchas lie?’”



Hayes noted the caveats in determining if materials handling automation is a good match for manufacturing or distribution facilities. Aside from the cost and the risk Hayes looked at how to identify these applications.



Hayes commented, “My virtual door is always open and I am more than willing to have a discussion with you about what you see. If I can shed any light on it based upon my decades of material handling automation experience, I am happy to help out. Just follow this link to schedule a meeting with me.”



http://info.seegrid.com/one-on-one-meeting-?&__hssc=&__hstc&hsCtaTracking=1bc600b9-506b-4f3f-9fd7-958bc82966d1%7Cde3a1a04-3dce-4dea-991b-89d69507d955



Hayes is responsible for overseeing sales, business development, applications engineering, and marketing services for the company. With more than twenty years of industry experience, Hayes is an expert in materials handling, automated guided vehicles, and robotics.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. In addition to Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Recently, Seegrid was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500