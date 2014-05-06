Seegrid Wins a 2014 Edison Award Just Before CeMAT

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was awarded a 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology, Industrial Productivity category. Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Herbal, was very pleased and commented, “Seegrid is honored to receive the prestigious award. It is our mission to provide superior game-changing products that deliver customers with a competitive advantage to rapidly increase profitability and improve the overall efficiency, safety, and productivity in their operation. Receiving this award is a testament to the entire team’s dedication to delivering innovative products.”



Seegrid will be at CeMAT May 19-23, 2014 in Hannover, Germany. Seegrid will be exhibiting at Hall 27, Booth H12.



Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards’ executive director, shared, “It’s exciting to see companies like Seegrid continuing Thomas Edison’s legacy of challenging conventional thinking. Edison Awards recognize the game-changing products and services, and the teams that brought them to consumers.”



CeMAT 2014 will boast a new look with five clearly defined Technology Zones, together with new user focus topics and special events, will give visitors a concentrated overview and an opportunity to showcase products and services under prioritized headings. Offering an extensive range of services to help exhibitors plan display and generate new business leads on the basis of presentation in Hannover, CeMAT will be building on its role as a key driver of the intralogistics industry in 2014. As the newest Edison Award recipient Seegrid is proud to be part of this event.



Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



About Seegrid

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500