Seegrid Wins Lead411 Pennsylvania Hot Company Award

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Seegrid Corporation was recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Pennsylvania by Lead411. Tom Blue, CEO of Lead411 commented, “We are very proud of the momentum and recognition our Hot Awards have gained in the past 4 years. The 2013 list showcases companies with outstanding performance in their fields, who have all earned the right to be called a Pennsylvania Hot Company.”



Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid has pioneered technology which transforms industrial vehicles into un-manned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages.



“We are honored to be a part of Lead 411s Hottest Pennsylvania Companies list for the second year in a row. Seegrid is a fast growing Pittsburgh based company, that works hard to stay at the forefront of innovation and technology in the material handling industry,” John Hayes Vice President of U.S. Sales and Marketing.



On a daily basis, the Lead411 research team scours through at least 600 press releases and business articles including venture capital financings, company launches, office openings, new customer press releases, etc. This information has given insight to which are the fastest growing technology companies in U.S. Their "Hot List" awards have been created to recognize these fast growing companies. This particular list originally started with over 1045 companies and it has been narrowed down to the top 18.



The list was chosen by the category of industry. First, all companies must be in either the Software, Wireless, Hardware, Internet, or Media industry, a privately held organization, and be within Pennsylvania. Each company must meet one or more requirements 1) 100% increase in revenues over the past 2 years and/or more than $1 million in funding in the past 2 years.



The entire list including more details about the award and winners can be found at http://www.lead411.com/awards/2013/pennsylvania.html



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell, Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500