Seegrids Automated Guided Vehicles Do the Heavy Lifting as Profiled in ASME

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Seegrid, makers of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was featured in an issue of American Society of Mechanical Engineers’ (ASME) online article. Seegrid’s AGVs serve as unmanned pallet trucks that operate with much higher precision than human operators. Seegrid Corporation, Pittsburgh, PA, a manufacturer of AGVs for the material-handling industry, including robotic pallet trucks, tow tractor, and walkie stackers, are equipped with range-finding stereo cameras. According to the article, these cameras record and store thousands of features along the route, allowing the AGV to “remember” the route by replaying the recorded features.



Mitchell Weiss, chief operating officer for Seegrid, noted, “The vehicles are deployed easily. They are walked through the path once to build the map, and then they repeat the route. Because of the high density of map data, they can maintain precise navigation even in changing environments.”



Seegrid has built upon this technology with its AGVs, using stereo cameras to construct 360-degree maps of the environment. The images are analyzed in real time to identify features, and their locations, in three-dimensional space. Five pairs of stereo cameras operate concurrently to analyze thousands of interest points per second, with a margin of error of only one to two inches.



To read the entire article, go to: https://www.asme.org/engineering-topics/articles/robotics/automated-guided-vehicles-heavy-lifting.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid was also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500