Seeing the Gorgeous South in the Springtime

Augusta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- As pretty and as scenic as the setting may be in cities like New York and Los Angeles during the springtime, they’d still be hard pressed to outdo the type of majestic and natural beauty that takes hold over the southern cities during that time of the year. The flowers are blooming, the trees are at their greenest and that part of the country simply becomes more spectacular during that time of the year, enough so that the absence of a visit there basically means that people are really missing out on a delightful trip. So yeah, it is time to make a few plans, and maybe use these days to put together a little early vacation, because if there is anything worth seeing during the springtime, it’s the gorgeous scenery of the south, particularly the one that belongs to Augusta, Georgia.



Traveling to Augusta during the springtime should be on everyone’s bucket list because if nothing else, it’s a trip that’s guaranteed to lift spirits and help people feel better. The scenery there is perfectly suited for the work-weary traveler, and if the trip can be executed according to plan, then something really special can come from this little southern excursion. All you’ll need to do to enjoy the ideal spring break is to load up the car with the family, a few necessities, and get down there as quick as you can. A stay in a hotel in Augusta GA can also make the trip an infinitely more enjoyable one.



When looking for that one place to stay in, make sure you take a look at all the Augusta GA hotels that are available. The Quality Inn Fort Gordon Hotel comes highly recommended from the travelers that have made their way down there in the past, and with its pet friendly policy and gorgeous amenities, it can truly work to make the trip that much better.



For reservation or to know more about Quality Inn Fort Gordon Hotel, visit http://www.dodbusopps.com/58261/23.htm



For Media Contact:

Address: 4073 Jimmie Dyess Pkwy.

Off Belair Rd at I20, Exit 194, Augusta, GA 30909

Phone: (706) 855-2088

Fax: (706) 855-9775

Website Name: http://www.dodbusopps.com/58261/23.htm