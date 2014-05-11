Seek the Help of PhuketFit and Kickstart a New Healthy and Energetic Lifestyle

Phuket City, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2014 -- PhuketFit assures help in kickstarting a new healthy and energetic lifestyle for their customers. They claim they are a team of fitness and wellness professionals with specific talents and specialised skills.



People can opt for detox in Phuket because PhuketFit says that they can do cleansing of the system efficiently. They further add that they use fitness, yoga and health food for helping people achieve their specific goals. So, they urge those people looking for a fast, safe and reliable way to lose weight to choose their new, personalized and scientifically-proven program to lose weight, increase energy and detox in Phuket.



PhuketFit emphatically attributes today's modern lifestyle as the main reason for overweight and they re-assure people that through the use of physical training, nutrition and education and by employing talented health and fitness professionals from around the world, they will help them shed their excess weight.



Those who opt to detox in Phuket can seek their Mind & Body Cleanse Program so that they can not only cleanse their mind and body but relieve themselves of stress-related problems as well. The program consists of holistic and natural methods to safely and thoroughly cleanse the body of toxins, asserts PhuketFit. The Mind & Body Cleanse program also consists of daily traditional oil massage by a qualified Thai masseuse, daily Herbal Sauna and relaxing in a cool plunge pool. It consists of Meditation and Yoga Breathwork classes also for releasing stress and clearing the mind.



PhuketFit takes pride in pointing out the excellent location of their facilities. They are also offering what is known as the Total Fitness Program using which people can dramatically increase their level of fitness, burn fat and improve their strength and flexibility. According to them, this program is one of the fastest and most effective ways to quickly transform their body and put them on the fast-track to a new healthy lifestyle. PhuketFit adds that the program begins with a 1-on-1 personal program evaluation with one of their fitness and nutrition specialists for planning out the program together based on the specific preferences and goals of customers.



About PhuketFit

PhuketFit assures are a team of fitness and wellness professionals and they assure a new healthy and energetic lifestyle for their customers. They do detoxing and cleansing of the body and the mind also efficiently. They use fitness, yoga and health food for helping people achieve their specific goals. They offer people a fast, safe and reliable way to lose weight and increase energy through a personalized and scientifically-proven program.



For Media Contact:



http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/8/prweb11047375.htm

Address: PhuketFit

91/26 Moo 6, Viset Road, Rawai Phuket 83130?

Telephone: 076 289 458 (Office) 076 287 031 (Fax) 086 266 7608 (Mobile)