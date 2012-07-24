Seeking Funding Through Kickstarter Campaign Will Allow New Mobile Game Cake Nana to Get Started

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Over the past couple of years, games that can be played on mobile phones have exploded in popularity. People of all ages enjoy the entertaining and convenient games that can be accessed at any time.



3 ½ Samurai Studio, an independent game development studio near Los Angeles, Calif., is currently putting the finishing touches on a new mobile game that is sure to be a big hit with everyone who tries it.



Called Cake Nana, the game is a unique blend of defense/puzzle game play with elements that are designed to challenge both the player’s reaction abilities and problem solving skills. The player will play as Yommy, a curious Gingerbread man who unexpectedly stumbles upon the cloud world of Cake Nana. The player will work to protect Cake Nana’s citizens from the marching ant armies of General Zodd, who are intent on consuming all of Cake Nana.



As noted on its Facebook page, the game will be offered on both iOS and Android mobile platforms. The fun and challenging mobile game can be played for either a few minutes or hours at a time.



In order to get additional capital to help fund the completion of the Cake Nana game and get it ready for its fall of 2012 release, 3 ½ Samurai Studio has launched a Kickstarter campaign. The Kickstarter crowd source funding campaign includes a plethora of incentives and rewards, which are all detailed on the Kickstarter website.



According to the Kickstarter page that is devoted to Cake Nana, the fundraising project is called “Cake Nana: A World of Candy, Cake, and Ant Armies.” People who would like to read more about the game, how the funds will be used, or about 3 ½ Samurai Studio are welcome to visit the Kickstarter website at any time.



“We managed to build a great alpha version, like a rough draft, of Cake Nana with our own funds and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from a playable game debut at Anime Expo 2012,” the makers of Cake Nana noted on the Kickstarter campaign page.



“However, we need your help to turn Cake Nana from an already great game to an out-of-this-world game so we can happily release this fall 2012.”



Donated money will go to the development of many more kingdoms or stages, levels, and more comprehensive Android service support, as well as to better music and sound effects, improved graphics and an expanded story line with more characters. Licensing and contractor costs will also be paid through the money that is raised through the Kickstarter campaign.



About 3 ½ Samurai Studio:

3 ½ Samurai Studio is an independent game development studio located near Los Angeles, CA. We specialize in mobile applications for Android and iOS platforms. We are a new startup company launched in March 2012. Cake Nana is the name of our mobile game being launched Fall 2012. For more information about the newly-launched Kickstarter campaign, please visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/312samurai/cake-nana-a-world-of-candy-cake-and-ant-armies