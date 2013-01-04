Seeking Today's God (And a Few Biker Stories): New Book Claims Christians Getting a 'Bad Theological Deal'.

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- As the current generation come of age, fewer people attend church on a regular basis or at all. According to author Tad Rhoden, people are completely justified in their lack of ability to materialize what they are getting from Christian worship practices.



In fact, in his book ‘Seeking Today’s God: And a Few Biker Stories’, Rhoden presents a compelling case against the public values of the Christian church.



Synopsis:



“Do you ever get a nagging feeling in church that you can't quite materialize that what you're getting just isn't as it should be?



Our scriptures have been so altered, edited and censored by special interests as to be almost irrelevant.



Christianity bears little semblance to the church planted by Jesus and the Apostles. History records Constantine as having converted to Christianity; it would be more proper to say he converted Christianity to Constantine. He remained a sun worshiper and incorporated most of the pagan Roman practices into Christianity. You don't have to be a chef to know a bad meal, and you don't need theological credentials to know we're getting a bad theological meal.



The book is interspersed with occasional asides to a few biker stories.



Warning! This book may cause thought. The fundamentalist will probably cry blasphemy.”



As the author explains, he has grave concerns about the validity of Christian Scriptures.



“I doubt that Christian scripture or what we've made of the church are what God intended. I'd like us to think rather than dumbly parroting what's gone before,” says Rhoden.



Continuing, “This book reveals the pagan origins of most of our worship practices and their irrelevance to Christianity and the subversion of our scriptures. It's time for do-better.”



Readers appear to agree. In fact, since its launch the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“Feel uneasy at church? Something just isn't right? This book will explain why. I kind of liked the biker stories too,” said one reviewer from Amazon.



Another, Chris, was equally as impressed. He said that, “The author of this book certainly makes you think in a new perspective. This book was amazing. I think it would open the minds of anyone. A must read for all..”



With praise flooding in from all corners of the country, interested parties are urged to purchase a copy while supplies last.



‘Seeking Today’s God: And a Few Biker Stories’, published by BookLocker, is available from: http://amzn.to/Virz3u



About Tad Rhoden

I have no theological credentials. But you don’t have to be a doctor to recognize illness. I worked my way through the Cold War by bluffing my way into a number of positions which often required a panicky evening research trip to the library in those pre internet days. The cold war was a cornucopia for the technically talented; I sure do miss it. I held positions as an electronic engineering tech, avionic tech, quality assurance rep, tech writer, and was employed on a few black projects. I was doing all right as an engineer until they asked to see my non existent degree. For a while I even dabbled in a light bit of industrial espionage.