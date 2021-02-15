Seeqest Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Safeguard Pension Funds!

Stockholm, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2021 -- Seeqest is an all-new app for all people to see how their occupational pensions are invested. The emerging new platform is designed to raise awareness regarding the fair use of pension funds and promote transparency in pension savings. To introduce this project to the world, the creators of this app have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"Our vision is for everyone to be able to invest in their values ??and our mission is to democratize the occupational pension capital." Said the spokesperson of Seeqest, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "We believe that transparency, openness and consumer power contribute to a better occupational pension market and hopefully to a more sustainable world." He added.



In addition, Seeqest has conducted two IPSOS surveys and user tests, and based on these surveys, it has created the following eleven categories in which people are investing their pension savings without being aware:

Fossil fuels

Nuclear weapons

Weapons

Gambling

Pesticides

Industrial meat production

Ultra-processed foods

GMO (Genetically Modified Organism)

Tobacco

Alcohol

Deforestation



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/catharinalehto/investerar-du-i-karnvapen-utan-att-veta-om-det and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $59,728 and the company is offering several great perks as rewards for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Seeqest

Seeqest is an emerging digital platform to prevent the misuse of pension funds. The Stockholm based Swedish company was founded in 2018 by Catharina Lehto, who has more than 20 years of experience from leading positions in the financial and pension markets. She has deep knowledge of how the pension market works and also a great interest in sustainability and societal issues. She is currently raising funds and support on Kickstarter and she is welcoming pledges and donations.



