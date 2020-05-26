Sefar Pty Ltd Manufactures Dust Filter Bags for Process Industry Applications

Huntingwood, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Sefar Pty Ltd has been a reliable supplier of filtration and separation equipment for more than 180 years. The company offers solutions to the chemical, milling, pharmaceutical, mining, and refining and food and beverage industries across the world. They manufacture a wide selection of dust collector bags, pleated filter elements, ceramic elements, Dust filter pockets, dust sleeves, dust socks, and accessories. Their state-of-the art facilities and skilled production personnel are committed to delivering application-specific modifications with consistent quality and fast turnaround times.



Speaking about needlefelts, the company spokesperson commented, "Our Company manufactures premium quality BWF Needlona needlefelts with long service life, low emission levels, and low operating costs. They can be used for separating solids from liquids and cleaning flue gas. We have a variety of ready to install filter media and filter materials made from synthetic fibers and scrims to deliver compact, mechanically robust, and stable products. The needlefelts are environmentally friendly, and users will not need to change bags more often. We have experts who work together to choose the best filter medium that will ensure the best outcomes."



Sefar Pty Ltd is one of the most reliable dust collector cloth bags manufacturers in Australia. Their bags are of high quality, having been produced from a collection of felts in different weights and surface treatments. Their manufacturing facility offers diverse production processes that ensure that all process industries have solutions to their unique applications. Sefar Pty can tailor the dust collector cloth bags to fit the specifications provided by their clients. They can also adapt available designs and customize them to different applications.



Speaking about dust filter bags, the company spokesperson continued, "As trusted dust filter bags, local manufacturers, we ensure that we deliver products to our clients on time. Our ready-made dust filter bags undergo quality manufacturing processes that ensure processing plants get the best outcomes. We manufacture them with drawstrings, snap rings, or felt collars according to the application needs of our clients. All you need is to give us your specifications, and we will deliver to your expectations."



Sefar Pty Ltd manufactures PuraTex dust filter bags using a selection of felts to give each application a solution to their needs. The dust filter bags are locally designed and manufactured in their state-of-the art facilities based in Sydney and Auckland. The manufacturing plants will ensure application-specific modifications and fast turnaround times for the products. Clients can have their current designs tailor-made to their requirements. Sefar Pty also produces standard filter bags for use in the full range of applications in the local process industries.



About Sefar Pty Ltd

Sefar Pty is one of the most sought-after custom-made dust filtration bags suppliers in the world. The company manufactures high-end screening and filtration products used in various process industry applications in Australia and beyond. It has state-of-the art manufacturing plants and a devoted team of engineers and designers who work to ensure that customer's orders and specifications are met.