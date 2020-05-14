Sefar Pura-Tex Manufactures and Supplies Dust Filter Bags

Huntingwood, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Sefar produces Pura-Tex dust filter bags and tubing made from high-quality felts. Depending on the application, they can be designed with snap rings or felt collars, metal bands, or drawstrings. The firm manufactures bags according to order and clients' specifications. Their vast range of available felts in various weights and with different surface treatments combined with their local state of the art manufacturing facilities allow them to offer their clients the best solution for their applications. Leading in technical fabrics for around 190 years, Sefar operates weaving mills in Switzerland, Romania, and Thailand. With Monosuisse, the Sefar Group has its yarn production with locations in Switzerland, Poland, Romania, and Mexico.



"With our extensive experience in the process filtration industry and using our local test lab facilities, we have the ability and equipment to design a system for our clients to suit their process application needs," commented the company spokesperson. "Our local manufacturing facilities enable us to adapt existing designs to provide clients with a tailor-made solution and custom made designs to suit many other applications. We can also integrate custom made labels, color coding, or other designs."



Pura-Tex Sefar is one of the leading coal dust filter media suppliers in entire Australia. Its new PM-Tec product line represents the highest demand on a filter medium for industrial filtration. The BWF Envirotec combines in the new product line first-rate carrier media consisting of needlona needle felt or fiberglass fabric with a high-efficiency ePTFE membrane and years of experience in filter media production. The continuous in-house process chain, starting with the manufacture of the needlona filter media, including the laminating process, to finishing of full filter bags, guarantees the high-quality standard of PM-Tec.



"Dust collector bags are designed from a comprehensive range of needlefelts, all manufactured with multi-layered fibre construction on a supporting monofilament or multifilament scrim. This ensures all fabrics are incredibly compact, stable, and, most importantly, mechanically robust," explained the company spokesperson. "By matching fibre to meet the thermal, physical, and chemical requirements of the industry, we can offer Dust Collector Bags, which are precisely tailored to the technical specifications of particular Dust Collection applications. We are one of the reliable dust filtration bags suppliers since our bags are manufactured of filter bags and tubing from high-quality felts. Bags are made to order and clients' specifications."



Based on the knowledge developed over the years, BWF Envirotec develops, produces, and sells filter media for industrial flue gas cleaning, separation of solids from liquids, and product recovery. The delivery program made a wide range of filter materials and ready-to-install filter media made of almost all types of synthetic fibres and scrims currently available on the market.



About Pura-Tex

Sefar Pura-Tex provides its customers with innovative products & solutions. Their goal is to help clients in choosing the ideal application solution, delivering the best levels of product quality and output while helping them in improving their bottom-line performance. Therefore, individuals looking for dust collector bags supplier Puratex should find their solace when they partner with Sefar Pura-Tex.