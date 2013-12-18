New Chemical Articles Continue to Show Seidler Chemical's Expertise

Newark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- The Seidler Chemical Company, a recognized global leader in chemical supplies and products, has released a new series of articles that bring more chemicals and their applications to life.



In these new articles, Seidler Chemical has provided new information on everything from chelates to peroxide, potassium citrate to DPM solvent, and much more. Through their common language writing style and expertise, these Seidler articles are the perfect resources for students, chemists and corporations looking for chemical information that they can count on.



“For over 117 years it has been our privilege to serve our customers. They are the reason we continue to strive to be the premier regional chemical supplier”. – Richard Seidler, President, Seidler Chemical Company



For the average person, chemicals seem scary and mysterious. The articles are a great source for information on the uses of these chemicals. Seidler even offers to share more information upon request, right from their website.



“Our mission at Seidler is to serve a growing national and international cliental by offering extra-ordinary customer service and product management. We take the extra step to “wow” our customers, vendors, competitors and neighbors. We look to become the premier chemical distributor in the northeast by answering the question: “If I were the customer how would I want to be treated?” Our team members work together to enhance the productivity and satisfaction of each other as well as our entire business network.” – Richard Seidler, President, Seidler Chemical Company



The web pages are located at:

http://www.seidlerchem.com/chelates.htm

http://www.seidlerchem.com/dpm-solvent.htm

http://www.seidlerchem.com/hyaluronic-acid-sodium-salt.htm

http://www.seidlerchem.com/potassium-citrate.htm

http://www.seidlerchem.com/alkyl-sulfates.htm

http://www.seidlerchem.com/glycol-ethers.htm

http://www.seidlerchem.com/sulfonates.htm

http://www.seidlerchem.com/peroxide.htm

http://www.seidlerchem.com/de-chlorinator.htm



The Seidler Chemical Company continues the 117 year-old tradition of blending, repackaging, supplying and distributing quality chemicals across America and the world. This family owned business offers hundreds of quality chemical products and a robust warehousing, distributing and delivery network in all the markets they operate in.For more information about this topic, please contact Richard Seidler.



About The Seidler Chemical Company

The Seidler Chemical Company (http://www.seidlerchem.com) has served for over 100 years as a supplier, distributor, blender and re-packager of quality chemicals and ingredients. Founded in 1896 by Alexander Seidler, the company continues to be family owned and operated, treasuring the values of the past while bonding to the pace and passion of today’s market place.