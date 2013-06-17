Seidner's Collision Center - for All Kinds of Auto Body Repairs

Alhambra, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Seidner’s Collision Center renders standardized and timely auto body repair works. This auto body shop has many years of experience in providing tension free services to its customers. Seidner’s Collision repair shop has been honored with several awards. Quality of work done is ensured by committed and certified technicians. Seidner’s expert technicians offer paintless dent repair works. The branches of this auto body shop are spread across the country. Mobile estimates for auto body works are also available which enable the customer to get the details of repair expenses without producing the vehicle.



All major and minor auto body works related to damage/accident are provided by Seidner’s Collision Center. Apart from those, services like glass replacement, bumper repair, towing, and paintless dent removal are done in this auto body repair shop. Computerized paint matching and frame measurements are some specific offers for customers. Some of the customer services by this auto shop involve coordinating with rental cars, assisting in matters of insurance, local picking up and dropping off etc.



Seidner’s Collision Center has earned numerous awards. They have won the Top Performing Shop Award by Southern California Automobile Club in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2011. In addition to that they even received the Autochex Premier Achiever Award for 2010.



Management says, “We will provide everything you need for a hassle free auto body repair; from an accurate estimate, provide a tow if necessary or arrange a rental vehicle, or work with your insurance company all to get your vehicle to its pre-accident condition as soon as possible”



The service of this auto body repair shop is available in numerous locations like Alhambra, City of Industry, Montebello, Fontana, Pasadena, Riverside, Perris, Corona, Duarte, Loma Linda, West Covina, Rosemead, Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, Norco Hills and many more. The shop will be working on all weekdays (Mon-Fri) from 7.30 Am to 5.30 PM and on Saturday 8.00 AM to 1.00 PM.



About Seidner’s Collision Center

Seidner’s Collision Center is a family owned auto body shop established in 1964. The shop is committed to providing services to its customers by employing professionally trained certified technicians and providing a lifetime guarantee. They serve in a number of locations throughout Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley. “Extraordinary Repair Experience” is considered to be the goal of Seidner’s Collision Center.



