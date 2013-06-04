Seidner's Collision Center Offers Auto Body Repair in Corona

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Seidner’s Collision Center offers auto body repair at their center in Corona. The center offers hassle free services and ensures the delivery of the finished work without delay. The center provides all round support for clients. This includes providing an accurate estimate of the work, arranging for a rental vehicle for the client during the repair period and dealing with the insurance companies for getting the insurance claim.



Though the collision center has been in the field for decades, the branch at Corona was set up in 2004. The auto body division at Corona takes care of the referral works from the on site locations close to the area. The center works on many famous brands such as Honda, Nissan, Mazda, Volkswagen and Hyundai. The auto body shop has won the award for Top Performing Shop from the Automobile Club at South California in 2010. They are also the proud recipient of the Autochex Premier Achiever Award in 2008.



The site launched by the collision repair center helps customers get an estimate for the repair of their vehicle from the comfort of their homes. The site features videos regarding more details of the center and its services. The site also has a map showing the location of the site. The center is partnered with Riverside Metro Club for dealership deals. The center has its presence in the social networking sites such as Facebook and Google Plus. They are into blogging too.



The repairing center has a team of experts in the fields headed by Josh Thomas, the manager of the company. “In our state-of-the-art facility, Seidner’s I-CAR trained and certified technicians perform with a level of workmanship and professionalism that each of our guests deserve and expect”, says Josh Thomas, the manager. It provides live online support. The site also provides registration for online appointments. The company helps with the estimation purposes for the different auto repair works to be done. These can be done through the internet, online. The site also provides mobile estimates for free.

For auto body repair and estimates, visit http://www.seidnerscc.com/auto-body-repair-locations/corona-ca.htm



About Seidner’s Collision Center, Corona

