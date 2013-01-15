Seismic Concrete Repairs Brings the Modern Methods to Repair Concrete Cracks

Christchurch, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- The best option to go for crack repair services is Seismic Concrete Repairs which over the years has emerged as a distinctive name in the segment. The types of repairs, it is involved in are ring foundation repairs, slab repairs and block wall repairs.



It uses several methods that include panel joint sealant, concrete sealer, mortar patches, repointing, expansion joint repairs and many more. Each method is meant to enhance user’s experience and provide concrete solution for their homes and offices.



Seismic Concrete Repairs focuses to repair concrete cracks. The website of the company is an ideal zone for the clients to get idea about the services offered by the company and the products used for concrete floor repair.



To ensure the clients that the cracks are repaired in the perfect manner, the professionals of Seismic Concrete Repairs make use of a significant method like concrete epoxy. This specific method helps to keep the original strength of the wall or slab.



A visit to the website of the company, introduces the visitors to the online quotes. These quotes help the clients gather information about the amount of money that is charged by the company for providing concrete floor repair service or others. Online quotes also help the information and communication to get linked.



Seismic Concrete Repairs allows the customers upload photos and floor plans that are related to the subject of their purpose, for obtaining fast response from the professionals of the company. The efficient professionals of the company work within a time frame and complete their job within the deadline with a satisfactory finishing.



About Seismic Concrete

Seismic Concrete Repairs began in a response to the increasing demands of professional and knowledgeable repairers. They are small and efficient team with a strong background in the building repair and restoration industry. They cater to both residential homeowners and commercial businesses and can repair a wide range of buildings, structures and facilities. They have a proven history of being able to work unsupervised and are proud of their talented team.



Contact Information:

32 Bowenvale Avenue,

Christchurch, New Zealand

Phone: 021 141 4448

info@seismicrepairs.co.nz