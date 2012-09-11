Christchurch, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Seismic Concrete Repairs offers quality services of concrete crack repairs that will bond to the concrete creating a full structural repair. Their professional and knowledgeable repairers will determine the reasons for crack walls and then provide a complete solution. Their services of concrete crack repairs include slab repairs, ring foundation repairs and block wall repairs.



They adopt various methods and products of concrete repairs and will ensure that the crack is filled completely. Seismic Concrete Repairs can provide concrete repairs for a wide variety of structures such as residential homes, schools, universities, warehouses, factories, large scale buildings and concrete of all kinds. They provide services to both commercial and residential areas that will be completed by a trustworthy team of repairers.



Foundation repairs service involves the methods of epoxy injection and mortar patches. The epoxy injection will be done from the interior of the basement, so no excavation on the outside needs to be done. They will perform replacement of any failed proportions of a foundation, including the concrete foundation, basement problem or stone foundation in its entirety.



The spokesperson of Seismic Concrete Repairs stated, “We cater to both residential homeowners and commercial businesses and can repair a wide range of buildings, structures and facilities. With earthquake repairs, we can work to an engineer’s requirements or devise a strategy of repairs upon assessment of damages.”



Slab repairs service of this concrete repair company includes patios repairs that will be done by a responsible and respectful team who can be trusted in one’s home to be tidy and respectful of their property. Methods of patios repairs include expansion joint repairs, panel joint repairs and epoxy injection as well.



Seismic Concrete Repairs began as a response to the increasing demands of professional and knowledgeable repairers. They are small and efficient team with a strong background in the building industry. They will work around customer’s timetable and take active steps to minimize dust and noise while maintaining a safe and tidy site. They have a proven history of being able to work unsupervised and are proud of their trustworthy team. To know more log on to http://www.seismicrepairs.co.nz.