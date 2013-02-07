Seismic Concrete Repairs Offers Quality Services of Concrete Crack Repairs

Christchurch, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Seismic Concrete Repairs, one of the most trusted names in concrete repairing has announced that it is offering a complete repair solution for a wide variety of structures. It offers quality concrete crack repairs that will bond to the concrete creating a full structural repair that lasts long. Their concrete crack repairs include slab repairs, ring foundation repairs and block wall repairs, etc. amongst others.



To repair concrete cracks, professionals at Seismic Concrete Repairs have efficient and modern tools and technologies to amend the concrete cracks. They adopt various methods and products of concrete repairs and ensure that the crack is filled completely. One such method is concrete epoxy Injection repair method – it is a system for welding cracks back together.



Concrete epoxy restores the original strength and structural qualities. In other words under the most conditions it makes the concrete as good as new. It creates an impervious seal to air, water, chemicals, debris, and other contamination.



The spokesperson for Seismic Concrete Repairs stated, “We cater to both residential homeowners and commercial businesses and can repair a wide range of buildings, structures and facilities. With earthquake repairs, we can work to an engineer’s requirements or devise a strategy of repairs upon assessment of damages.”



“Apart from repair concrete cracks, the company also deals in concrete floor repair,” he added further. As a responsible, respectful team, they use industrial vacuums for low to high volume dust removal situations such as cutting, grinding and polishing, to keep your commercial residence or industrial environment as dust-free as possible.



About Seismic Concrete Repairs

Seismic Concrete Repairs began as a response to the increasing demands of professional and knowledgeable repairers. They are small and efficient team with a strong background in the building industry. They cater to both residential homeowners and commercial businesses and can repair a wide range of buildings, structures and facilities. Seismic Concrete Repairs has a proven history of being able to work unsupervised and are proud of their trustworthy team. They also provide product information sheets and producer statements on request.



To know more visit: http://www.seismicrepairs.co.nz/

