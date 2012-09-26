Seismic Repairs Expands Their Services by Providing Concrete Crack Repairs

Christchurch, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Seismic Repairs, one of the leading players in the building repair industry, is now taking up contracts relating to concrete crack repairs. These wall blocks are the most commonly used building materials used in constructing houses, offices and other facilities, but at the same time they are exposed to many problems like cracking, leaking, separation and degradation of block materials etc (as they face continuous exposure to various natural forces like water, sunlight and air which has a detrimental effect on their longevity). Factors like these make their (concrete walls) maintenance very difficult. This is the reason why very few building repair companies take up projects relating to concrete repair. Some of the diverse methods used by the company in fixing concrete cracks include- Repointing, Epoxy injection and helifix bar insertion.



Apart from specializing in concrete crack repairs the company also specializes in foundation repairs and patios repair. They have a rich experience of repairing almost all types of establishments like swimming pools, churches, warehouses, airports etc. The company is known to work in coordination with engineers in order to complete the repairs well within the stipulated time, thus leading to customer satisfaction and loyalty. Seismic Repairs is a professional organization and use varied and task specific equipments. Seismic Repairs have collaborations with many reputed manufacturers of building/repair tools and equipments. They often source the tools required for the job(which are not available with them) through these manufacturers thus helping them to get the best tools required for the job which enables them to cut down on the time required to complete a repair.



Seismic Repairs is a New Zealand based organization specializing in providing building repair services to customers. The company was set up as a response to increasing demands of professional and knowledgeable repairers and employs a team of highly experienced and skilled workers. Since its inception the company has successfully managed several difficult and challenging projects which have helped it in building a reputation for itself. The repair work done by the company has been found to be extremely durable and long lasting. Seismic Repairs use some of the best extraction vacuums in order to make sure that the detrimental effects that such repair works have on the environment and the customer's house is minimized. To learn more visit http://www.seismicrepairs.co.nz/