Seize Leawo Blu-Ray Ripper (Win/Mac) at $19.95 Only to Enhance Daily Blu-Ray Enjoyment

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- With a sincere wish to enhance all BD movie lovers' daily multimedia enjoyment, multimedia giant Leawo generously provides its top-selling software - Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (Win /Mac) at only $19.95 (original value of $44.95) so as to let more people deal with Blu-ray issues with huge savings. The grand ultra-low deal was formally started on May 8 and will come to a gorgeous end soon. People can seize the rare chance to get their desired items.



As a reputed and prominent enterprise specialized in the development of video/audio/DVD/BD solutions in multimedia area, Leawo Software is skilled in providing wonderful user experience with its top-ranking software and service. This world-renowned software provider has plenty of highly-praised and top-selling solutions like DVD Ripper (Win+Mac), Blu-ray Ripper (Win+Mac), Blu-ray Copy (Win+Mac), Video Converter Ultimate (Win+Mac), Music Recorder for Mac, as well as Tunes Cleaner for Mac, etc., this time the best-reviewed Blu-ray ripper (Win+Mac) is luckily chosen as the brightest star with price of only $19.95 to benefit all BD lovers, totally $25 savings!



According to the report from Leawo officials, its wonderful masterpiece – Leawo Blu-ray Ripper either Win or Mac version is capable of ripping Blu-ray movies to hard drive or blank discs for safekeeping and convenient playback, which makes people's blood fully boiled. Yes, It is a professional BD/DVD to Video converter for people to rip, backup, edit and convert BD/DVD to video and audio in more than 100 formats for on-the-go enjoyment on pop devices like Sony Xperia Z, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S4, HTC One, Nexus 7, Kindle Fire HD, iPad Mini, etc. And people can also convert 2D DVD to 3D movies for unlimited 3D playback or customize their own style BD/DVD video with powerful DIY functions, people can also input multiple discs simultaneously, merge files into one at will, snap screenshots during preview with the built-in player, or do format parameter settings. For most BD video lovers, this would be a multifunctional and easy-to-use blu-ray ripping tool.



How to seize Leawo's Blu-ray ripper (Win/Mac) at only $19.95?

When it comes to how to purchase the Blu-ray ripper either Win or >Mac version at only $19.95, people need to visit Leawo Blu-ray ripper Win or Mac product page respectively to get the desired program. To embrace the ultra-low $19.95 deals, just click “Get Keycode Now" and "Get the 56% off discount Now” buttons on the giveaway activity page. Then follow the steps to buy this second-to-none Blu-ray ripper (Win /Mac) with only $19.95.



It is really exciting news and it is claimed to be Leawo’s another big activity of BD Ripper soon after its successful thanksgiving 40% off discounted offer last year. And Leawo hopes this time this super-low $19.95 activity will also win a tremendous success just like last year so as to create a more beneficial environment for all BD lovers to completely enjoy its powerful BD ripping features with an unbelievable cheap price tag.