Seizing the Day with E-Tech's File Size Reduction Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- Slow response in QuickBooks is normally due to the size of the file.



Anything approaching or exceeding 500 MB in Pro and Premier, or 1.5 GB in Enterprise would be considered large and a few steps may be needed to be taken in order for QuickBooks to run efficiently. "Consider upgrading your software or using the Condense Utility," John Rocha, of E-Tech said.



Rocha added that it is important to remember that one cannot undo the option to condense data. Furthermore, QuickBooks does not guarantee that condensing data would actually make the file smaller. "Users have complained that using the condense utility has removed transaction details and list entries. If you have a lot of inventory items, the Condense Utility may not help," Rocha said.



Starting a new QuickBooks file does not show much advantage either. "For one, it can be time consuming to start from scratch, getting lists, creating custom templates, and setting up users, Rocha said.



E-Tech does have a solution, however, if a file with more than three years of data is causing sluggishness. E-Tech's File Size Reduction service significantly reduces the file size the data file bringing about higher responsiveness and faster performance. It also results in higher network stability, removes inactive customers, vendors, items to stay under the 14,500 limit for Pro and Premier and makes upgrading to newer versions faster and easier.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-size-reduction-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/