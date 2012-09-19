Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- SEKISUI MEDICAL Co., Ltd. (. (Sekisui) is a private company that deals with the research and development, production, and distribution of diagnostic reagents, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, based in Japan. In Diagnostics Reagent Business, the company offers various clinical test agents, such as HDL cholesterol measurement reagents .In its Medical Devices Business , Sekisui provides plastic vacuum blood collection tubes and their components. The Pharmaceuticals & Fine Chemicals Business division of the company deals with in commissioning and manufacturing of amino acids, pharmaceutical products in bulk, pharmaceutical intermediates, and manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical plasters. The ADME & Tox. Research Business of Sekisui offers custom synthesis of labeled compounds and evaluation tests related to pharmacokinetics. The company operates along with its subsidiaries across Asia, America and Europe. It Is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
