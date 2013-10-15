Selachii LLP, a Company Law Solicitor Based in Notting Hill London Believe Their Entrepreneurial and Tenacious Approach Helps Resolve Breach of Contract, Commercial and Private Disputes

Notting Hill, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Selachii LLP is located in Notting Hill, London. The firm specialises in many aspects of law including breach of contract, dispute resolution and civil litigation. The firm has experienced rapid growth and prides itself on a tenacious approach, providing first class legal services to companies and individuals. The firm employs a tenacious approach entrepreneurial approach to achieve their clients goals



Selachii LLP say that dispute resolution is an area that they have been having great success, the firm warns visitors to their site that “the consequences of not resolving disputes can be severe.” http://www.selachii.co.uk/breach-of-contract-solicitor.php.



Selachii LLP say that they adopt a simple approach when it comes to breach of contract and dispute resolution. The firms experienced lawyers listen, create a pathway and manage the dispute resolution process to conclusion.



The firm has also had great success in private dispute resolution, they say on their website “Other types of disputes we are often asked to give legal advice on include excessive noise, wild parties, messy gardens, trees and problems about dustbins and waste disposal. A slight disagreement and a few wrong words can quickly escalate into a fully blown dispute sometimes families and even communities can get drawn into the situation.”



The firm say that they usually manage to resolve both commercial and private disputes with mediated dialogue and correspondence but if legal action is required they provide managed methods which are straightforward and transparent from the outset.



About Selachii LLP

Selachii LLP is a boutique law firm conveniently located at 131C Kensington Church Street, London, just a short walk from several tube stations including Notting Hill Gate and Bayswater.