Selby Jennings Offers Financial Technology Recruitment Services to Businesses to Meet Growing International Demands

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2021 -- The finance sector is constantly evolving, regularly incorporating new ideas, innovations, and technological advancements. This has been led by the steady rise of the financial technology sector over the past few years, resulting in an increased demand for skilled professionals. With the emergence of numerous fintech startups, banking and other financial institutions look increasingly towards these enterprises to introduce innovative ideas and solutions to improve their existing products. With the financial technology market growing exponentially, the consequent demand within financial technology careers for global talent has also shot up. Many enterprises ranging from startups, SMEs to large corporates cannot keep up with the surge in talent acquisition needs and source suitable candidates. Selby Jennings is a well-known financial recruitment agency that helps businesses find best-in-industry candidates, improving their in-house talent quality to achieve strategic business goals.



They have been able to work with multiple small and large-scale enterprises, fulfilling the most complex roles and responsibilities in the financial technology sector. With their extensive sourcing and screening techniques, they can find experienced and skilled professionals for a broad spectrum of vacancies in the fintech sector. Their experienced recruitment consultants manage all aspects of onboarding, reducing their clients' burden and allowing them to focus more on business-critical operations. Tailored to meet the requirements of the finance industry, the services offered by Selby Jennings have made the entire recruitment and talent acquisition process hassle-free. Their innovative and advanced methods have helped various businesses enhance their productivity and significantly improve their position as providers of industry-leading services.



For the past many years, Selby Jennings has been a leading name in talent acquisition and workforce management. Partnering with leading organizations, startups, and SMEs, they have curated a massive network of candidates, providing best-fit professionals for a plethora of roles and responsibilities. Their commitment to training and development activities ensures that their recruitment consultants are equipped with the proper knowledge and resources to keep them up to date with the latest market trends and developments. Their capabilities in hiring and recruitment have made them a trusted partner for various enterprises worldwide. With a dedicated team of experienced recruiters, they can source and screen candidates efficiently and find the most suitable professionals, even for the most complex job profiles.



For most businesses, the absence of appropriate resources and skills causes in-house talent to suffer as they cannot adapt to the constantly evolving market trends and developments. In such a scenario, having Selby Jennings as a recruitment partner helps businesses regain lost ground and enjoy access to exceptional workforce management solutions at competitive prices. Their consultants also provide insights and support to candidates, searching for better avenues to fulfill their career goals and aspirations. Apart from financial technology recruitment, they are also actively involved in investment banking recruitment, risk management, legal compliance, insurance, and more.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services. For more than 15 years, they have given clients and candidates peace of mind that the recruitment process is in expert hands. Today, the agency provides permanent, contract, multi-hire recruitment from our offices all over the world. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organizations that benefit from our Preferred Partnership Program.



