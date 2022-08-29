Selby Jennings Offers Recruitment Services for Fintech Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- Fintech is a growing sector that has risen in popularity in recent years. Fintech firms raised $12.4bn in funding in 2018, a 43% increase over the previous year. Traditional banks, insurers and other financial institutions are also increasing their investments in fintech, with a number integrating fintech into their existing product and service offerings. This has led to an increase in demand for qualified professionals in this sector. Selby Jennings, a leading name in talent acquisition, offers specialized recruitment services to fill roles in the fintech sector.



Their recruiters understand the unique skills required for financial technology jobs and can help employers find candidates with the right mix of skills and experience. With many years of experience in fintech, coupled with their vast network, the company delivers an exceptional service to clients and candidates. Their recruiters are not only knowledgeable about the ever-changing financial technology landscape but also skilled at matching candidates' skills with employers' needs. Their recruiters take the time to truly listen to client needs to deliver solutions that work for them.



They offer a bespoke service investing significant resources to ensure only appropriate candidates are passed on for consideration to interview. Their service involves substantial research and analysis to bring you only the best candidates for interview consideration. They have worked with multiple small and large-scale enterprises, filling the most complex roles and responsibilities in the fintech sector. Fintech firms looking to recruit exceptional candidates can check out Selby Jennings' website for more information.



"Fintech is continuing to change how consumers access and manage their banking. The American Banking Journal reports that 70% of consumers used a mobile device to manage their bank account at least once in the previous month, and 34% are using mobile devices to make a payment or transfer money," said Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Selby Jennings. He further stated, "We continue to offer guidance to clients in the risk management sector and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings, a part of the Phaidon International group, is a widely acclaimed staffing firm in North America.



