Selby Jennings Offers Recruitment Services for Quantitative Research and Trading Jobs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2022 -- Financial trading has become an important part of the everyday lives of individuals. People and businesses alike trade stocks each day to generate more revenue. Quantitative research has become an integral part of stock trading as more and more financial firms are recruiting individuals to find the perfect stocks for trading. Candidates in the research team use mathematical and statistical models to search for the perfect trading options. Selby Jennings, a well-renowned recruitment agency, offers recruitment services for quantitative research and trading jobs.



The company offers deep insights into the market trends at a macro level, as well as a fundamental analysis of key participants and underlying company structures and culture. They use out-of-the-box recruiting methods to deliver a wide pool of quality participants for financial projects with very specific target groups. The candidates they provide not only meet specified criteria for clients but also perform clear, articulate research to enable clients to make sound business decisions.



Having successfully helped both start-up and household names, they understand how to attract and manage the people that will best add value to your trading performance. From sourcing to hiring, the entire recruitment process is handled by Selby Jennings' trained and certified professionals who have years of experience in the industry. Trading businesses looking to recruit excellent candidates can go to Selby Jennings' website for more information.



"As financial securities have become increasingly complex, demand has grown rapidly for people who can use mathematical models to price these securities, generate profits and reduce risk," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Selby Jennings. He further stated, "We provide exceptional recruitment services for sales and trading businesses all over the globe."



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is one of the most sought-after recruitment agencies in the world. The company is the first choice of many businesses for providing exceptional recruitment solutions at the most competitive prices. The recruitment solutions they offer are driven by a set of five values that shape the DNA of their business: accessibility, specialism, choice, reliability, and equality.



To find out more information about quantitative research and trading jobs USA visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspectives with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organizations that benefit from our Preferred Partnership Program.



For more information, please visit – https://www.selbyjennings.com



Social Profiles



Twitter – https://twitter.com/Selby_Jennings

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/selby-jennings/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/selbyjennings/



Contact Details



Selby Jennings

622 Third Avenue, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10017

+1 646 759 4560