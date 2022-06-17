Selby Jennings Offers Recruitment Services for the Actuarial Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- Actuarial personnel is critical for businesses as they utilise mathematics, statistics, and theories of finance and risk to calculate and model the probability of future events. They also develop solutions to reduce adverse outcomes and protect people and companies from potential harm. Actuarial professionals are in high demand these days as businesses look to avoid any financial harm, especially during the pandemic. Selby Jennings, a well-known financial recruitment agency, offers recruitment services to fill job opportunities in the actuarial sector.



The agency's knowledge of actuarial employers and vacancies means they can efficiently identify and fill the best actuarial jobs in insurance and reinsurance companies, brokers, pensions, employee benefits and investment consultancies, banks and more. They offer expert career advice and match businesses to candidates with great technical and soft skills to fulfil all requirements. They are focused on offering a complete recruitment service to businesses on a permanent, contract and interim basis.



Utilising product focus, technical understanding, enthusiasm, proactive networking and consistent quality of service, they provide specialist consultant coverage and bespoke, cost-effective solutions to ensure companies recruit top personnel in the market. The agency is also adept at building teams around the qualified actuaries once they are in place. Businesses looking to recruit top actuarial professionals can go to Selby Jennings' website for more information.



"Actuaries develop creative solutions to mitigate negative outcomes and protect people and companies from potential harm. This a growing field with a high demand for qualified personnel in the market" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Selby Jennings. He further stated, "As a trusted recruitment partner with a global perspective, we help our clients stay informed about emerging risks and opportunities that will shape the future of work and affect their hiring process."



Selby Jennings is the first choice of many businesses for providing exceptional recruitment solutions at the most competitive prices. Their commitment to providing the most suitable hiring solutions, along with a streamlined recruitment process are the key factors behind their continued growth and success. The recruitment solutions they offer are driven by a set of five values that shape the DNA of their business: accessibility, specialism, choice, reliability, and equality.



To find out more information about quantitative research and trading jobs USA visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspectives with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organizations that benefit from our Preferred Partnership Program.



