Selby Jennings Offers Recruitment Services to Fill Jobs in Private Wealth Management Sectors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2022 -- Private wealth management is a rapidly growing sector that is critical in helping individuals maintain their wealth. It is an important sector for banks as well who see it as the major source of revenue as private clients look for a wealth manager for their assets. Asset management consolidation continues to reshape the industry, which is resulting in more wealth management companies adding to their asset divisions, resulting in more vacancies.



Selby Jennings is one of the most well-renowned recruitment agencies that offers recruitment services to fill jobs in private wealth management sectors. The company recognises the demand for professionals within this sector's abilities and understand the expectations of proven performers in private and wealth management jobs. They recruit for wealth and asset management jobs across all asset classes and client bases from entry level positions through to senior level roles on a permanent, temporary and interim basis.



Keeping clients completely updated at every stage of the recruitment process, the company invests time to understand the clients requirements and works closely with them to create a bespoke plan for the talent search. Their recruitment consultants utilise candidate networks built up over several years, supported by an internal research capability, to ensure they have access to the best asset management candidates in the market. Businesses looking to recruit high-quality candidates can go to Selby Jennings' website for more information.



"Private wealth management client assets have proven very fruitful, ending 2020 at an all-time high, despite the global pandemic," commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "We provide exceptional recruitment services for sales and trading businesses all over the globe."



To find out more information about sales and trading jobs USA visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspectives with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organizations that benefit from our Preferred Partnership Program.



For more information, please visit – https://www.selbyjennings.com



Social Profiles



Twitter – https://twitter.com/Selby_Jennings

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/selby-jennings/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/selbyjennings/



Contact Details



Selby Jennings

622 Third Avenue, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10017

+1 646 759 4560