Selby Jennings Offers Recruitment Services to Investment Management Companies Worldwide

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2022 -- Asset and investment management sectors are growing exponentially in the world. As the investment management industry becomes increasingly digital, firms emphasize delivering great customer experience to clients, using technology to improve process efficiency and find the right talent to bring their firms forward. This has led to an increasing need for multi-disciplinary talent in the industry. The key to attracting talent is peer-to-peer interaction, low cost, transparency, and thematic investing, including social impact.



Selby Jennings is a well-renowned provider of recruitment services in the USA. Their specialist recruiters for the investment management sector cover various areas including distribution, operational and investment functions across permanent and temporary mandates. Their focus has allowed us to become experts within the industry and build an unrivalled network of clients and candidates. With their long-term industry relationships and bespoke client service, the company expertly matches the right candidates to the right employer.



The company has a team of specialist consultants dedicated to buy-side & wealth recruitment who have experience in recruiting candidates for various industries including retail, institutional, active, passive, sovereign, traditional and alternative funds, wealth and private banking groups. They have an extensive and rapidly growing database covering the buy-side businesses and often work exclusively with niche companies that value our industry knowledge and professional approach.



"With existing investment firms dominating the industry, new firms entering the market will need to find unique and innovative ways of recruiting if they are to succeed," commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "We have great experience in recruiting quality talents for investment management companies."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspectives with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organizations that benefit from our Preferred Partnership Program.



