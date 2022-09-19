Selby Jennings Offers Specialised Recruitment Services for Risk Management Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The market has been quite volatile, especially since the 2008 financial crisis. Over the last decade, risk management has become increasingly important to help protect financial markets and prevent firms from experiencing further fines and sanctions. Significant trends suggest that risk management is set to experience even more sweeping change in the next decade. Therefore businesses must recruit great risk management candidates. Selby Jennings, a well-renowned recruitment agency, offers specialised recruitment services for the risk management sector.



They work with businesses to identify the skills and experience needed to manage risk effectively and will then help find suitable candidates who match these requirements. Their recruitment specialist allows firms to find qualified candidates for their risk management teams. They have a good understanding of the risk management process and can identify the essential skills and experience required for the role.



Their specialists can assess the suitability of candidates for the role and guide them on the best way to interview and select them. They use various recruitment methods, including job boards and online job sites, as well as networking with potential candidates to identify suitable candidates who are not actively looking for a new role. Businesses looking to recruit top-class risk management candidates can check out Selby Jennings' website for more information.



"In global markets that are increasingly marked by volatility and subject to complex social, political and economic change, risk management is more crucial than ever to keep companies out of the red and into the black. Risk management teams identify, evaluate and prioritise risks and act to minimise and control adverse events or maximise opportunities that come with disruption," commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He said, "We have great experience recruiting quality talent for risk management teams."



Selby Jennings, a part of the Phaidon International group, is a widely acclaimed staffing firm in North America. They are committed to providing a streamlined recruitment process for many industries, which is a critical factor behind their continued success in the field. Their innovative and progressive approach toward talent acquisition, combining advanced technology with best-in-industry practices, ensures that enterprises, managers and even candidates have access to the best solutions tailored to their needs.

