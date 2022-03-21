Selby Jennings Offers Specialised Recruitment Services for Sales and Trading Sectors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- Sales and trading are the backbones of investment securities firms. Be it a stock brokerage, investment bank, or a hedge fund. If a firm cannot sell its services, then it is unable to do business, and if it cannot trade well, then it becomes difficult to attract and retain clients. A career in sales and trading can be a rewarding and busy role that offers excellent compensation to those who have what it takes to work in a fast-paced and stressful environment.



Selby Jennings is a prominent global financial recruiter that offers specialised recruitment services for the sales and trading sectors. They are specialists in the sector with their social media presence, extensive database, and market knowledge ensuring that they headhunt quality senior candidates. They help recruit candidates for retail, and corporate clients as well as investment banks to help fill both permanent and contract roles. They help place the most highly skilled and experienced professional candidates in the most sought-after roles.



Selby Jennings is a niche staffing support specialist and leading provider of true recruitment solutions. The agency deals with clients ranging from SME's to large multinational businesses across the UK and overseas. They operate on both a retained search and contingent basis and concentrate on the particular areas that they specialise in. They pride themselves on the quality of the clients they represent and their core objective is to accelerate the candidate's careers.



"Sales and trading are a crucial part of any industry, if it cannot trade well, then it becomes difficult to attract and retain clients," commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "We provide exceptional recruitment services for sales and trading businesses all over the globe."



To find out more information about sales and trading jobs USA visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspectives with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organizations that benefit from our Preferred Partnership Program.



For more information, please visit – https://www.selbyjennings.com



Social Profiles



Twitter – https://twitter.com/Selby_Jennings

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/selby-jennings/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/selbyjennings/



Contact Details



Selby Jennings

622 Third Avenue, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10017

+1 646 759 4560