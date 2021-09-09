Selby Jennings Provides Corporate and Investment Banking Recruitment Services to Companies All over the World

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2021 -- Selby Jennings is a well-known financial recruitment agency offering corporate and investment banking recruitment solutions to financial services institutions. Their recruitment service is tailored to Corporate and Investment Banking companies seeking to hire the best talent and, through their corporate and investment solutions, clients can find the best talent without any hassle.



Recruiting corporate and investment banking talent is a complicated process that requires a unique approach and, Selby Jennings has a proven track record of providing successful solutions for both clients and their top talent. They have served as a powerful resource for corporate and investment banking leadership teams as they position their organizations as industry-leading employers of choice by providing superior services.



With many years of experience operating in the recruitment industry, they have served many businesses looking to hire the best candidates for a variety of jobs such as legal and compliance jobs, insurance jobs, sales, and trading jobs, financial technology jobs, etc. From sourcing to hiring, the entire recruitment process is handled by Selby Jennings' trained and certified professionals who have years of experience in the industry.



Solidifying a legacy of experience in the banking and finance industry, Selby Jennings has been a dedicated financial recruitment agent for many years and have established a reputation for excellence by recruiting some of the world's most highly qualified candidates in banking, finance, asset management companies, and leading corporations. With its huge network, this financial recruitment agency aims at taking pressure from banking and financial services firms, helping them find the right talent easily and cost-effectively.



"The pressure for banking and financial services firms and their leaders to find talent has never been greater. So, we are reimagining recruitment. We offer a range of additional services to support our clients. As a trusted recruitment partner with a global perspective, we help our clients stay informed about emerging risks and opportunities that will shape the future of work and affect their hiring process", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Selby Jennings.



Selby Jennings is the first choice of many businesses for providing exceptional recruitment solutions at the most competitive prices. The recruitment solutions they offer are driven by a set of five values that shape the DNA of their business: accessibility, specialism, choice, reliability, and equality.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services. For more than 15 years, they have given clients and candidates peace of mind that the recruitment process is in expert hands. Today, the agency provides permanent, contract, multi-hire recruitment from our offices all over the world. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organizations that benefit from our Preferred Partnership Program.



