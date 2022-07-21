Selby Jennings Specialises in Placing Candidates in Commodity Trading Sector Across the World

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- Commodities are a crucial part of everyday life in the US as it includes food, metals, energy and more. With the rise of ecommerce, there has been an increase in demand for experts in the commodity trading sectors. The employment for all commodities, securities, and financial services traders and sales agents expected to grow by ten percent between 2014 and 2024. Selby Jennings, a prominent global recruiter in the USA, offers specialised recruitment services for the commodity trading jobs. The company's services include executive search, contract staffing, and direct hire placement.



They utilize the resources of an agency with the approach of a headhunter to provide a 360 degree service to the global commodities trading and brokerage markets. They partner with organisations across the commodities industry to offer personal tailor-made solutions to their hiring requirements. They specialise in recruiting throughout the whole life cycle of trading from origination to settlement. Selby Jennings has a proven track record of success in placing candidates in commodity trading jobs with leading companies around the world.



With an in-depth research and international networks, they are confidently able to present the best talent to businesses in today's volatile commodities market. The company is passionately committed to delivering a rapid and accurate response to your human capital requirements. Their consultant are a specialist within the niche market and work on both, retained and contingent searches across the globe. Businesses looking to recruit top commodity trading personnel can go to Selby Jennings' website for more information.



"Commodities are an important part of everyday life, whether they are in the form of food, metals or energy. In the US, The Commodity Market Council (US) is focused on ensuring end-users are able to utilize markets that are safe, stable, and liquid," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Selby Jennings. He further stated, "We help commodity trading businesses recruit the perfect candidates to increase revenue."



Selby Jennings is one of the most well-renowned recruiter in the US providing top candidates to businesses. The company is well versed in various sectors and have been able to discover professionals best fit for all roles available. With their team of experienced consultants, who are highly trained to understand the fluctuations of the job market, the firm is a prominent name in the talent acquisition industry.



