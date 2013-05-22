Select a Superior and Quality Sperm Donor with Fairfax Cryobank, Rigorous Testing

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Fairfax Cryobank, fully accredited by the AATB and fully compliant with FDA regulations governing reproductive tissue banks, provides high quality donor sperm with its rigorous testing and stringent procedures. Fairfax Cryobank makes sperm donor search, a simple and hassle free process.



One of the representatives at Fairfax Cryobank stated, “Fairfax Cryobank offers a large selection of high quality donors; only 1 in 200 applicants make it through our rigorous screening process to become a donor. We perform the most extensive genetic and infectious disease testing of all sperm donor banks. Fairfax Cryobank is dedicated to supplying updated verified and accurate medical and personal information on our donors.”



They make the most extensive use of the molecular genetic (DNA) technique PCR (polymerase chain reaction) to test for infectious diseases before selecting a candidate for donating. They also provide an increased level of safety for their donor sperm by testing for HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) a deadly virus that can cause of cervical cancer and also for HSV (Herpes simplex virus).



Fairfax Cryobank has caring and skilled staff with broad experience in screening donor candidates. They have a knowledgeable and dedicated client serving team to serve their clients at fullest. Backed by over two decades of satisfied physicians and patients, they have provided sperm cryopreservation and sperm storage services for individuals and oncology patients at their Fairfax, Virginia and Austin, Texas facilities.



