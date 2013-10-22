Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS was announced concerning whether certain Select Comfort officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Select Comfort officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Select Comfort Corp. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $544.20 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 2, 2010 to $934.98 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 29, 2012 and that its Net income for those respective time periods increased from $35.55 million to $78.09 million. Shares of Select Comfort Corp. grew from $5.26 per share in August 2010 to as high as $34.055 in April 2012.



Select Comfort Corp. reported that its quarter Revenue declined from $258.24 million for the 13 weeks period that ended on March 30, 2013 to $207.39 million for the 3 months period that ended on June 29, 2013 and that its respective Net Income declined from $23.47 million to $9.93 million.



Then on October 16, 2013, Select Comfort Corp. announced its third quarter 2013 results. Among other things, Select Comfort Corp. also updated its financial outlook for the full-year.



Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) declined from $26.02 per share on October 11, 2013 to as low as $18.00 per share on October 17, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Select Comfort Corp. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com