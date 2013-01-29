Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) shares over potential securities laws violations by Select Comfort Corp. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) concerning whether a series of statements by Select Comfort Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $544.20 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 2, 2010 to $743.20 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 31, 2011 and that its Net Income for those time periods increased from $35.55 million to $60.48 million.



Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) rose from $0.27 per share in February 2009 to as high as $34.04 per share in April 2012.



Select Comfort Corp. reported that its 13 week Revenue rose from $205.22 million for the 13 week period that ended on June 30, 2012 to $246.82 million for the 13 week period that ended on Sept. 29, 2012 and that its respective 13 week Net Income increased from $16.97 million to $26.21 million.



Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) grew from $19.33 per share in late June 2012 to as high as $33.16 per share in early October 2012.



Then on January 24, 2013, after the market closed, Select Comfort Corporation announced its results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended December 29, 2012.



Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) delinked from as high as $28.91 per share on January 24, 2013, to $22.75 per share on Jan. 25, 2013.



