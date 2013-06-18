Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) shares over potential securities laws violations by Select Medical Holdings and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) concerning whether a series of statements by Select Medical Holdings regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Select Medical Holdings Corporation disclosed that the company and its long term acute care hospital in Evansville, Indiana received various subpoenas and demands for documents relating to the company’s long term acute care hospital in Evansville, Indiana including a request for information and subpoenas from the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and subpoenas from the Office of Attorney General for the State of Indiana, and the Evansville (Indiana) Police Department has executed a search warrant at the long term acute care hospital in Evansville.



Select Medical Holdings Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.23 billion in 2009 to over $2.94 billion in 2012 and that its Net Income for those time periods increased from $75.28 million to $148.23 million.



Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) reached in 2012 as high as $11.65 per share.



On June 17, 2013, NYSE:SEM shares closed at $8.30 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com